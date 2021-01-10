Porter’s points, steal save Dragons’ victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Most people in the sports world know ‘AP’ as professional running back Adrian Peterson, but the Fairland Dragons know ‘AP’ as Aiden Porter.

Porter poked away an inbound pass from the sideline with 3.9 seconds remaining to secure the win for Fairland over previously unbeaten Eastern Brown, 49-48.

The junior guard scored a game high 24 points including 18 of those in the second half.

The Warriors made a push in the fourth quarter with a chance to win it in the end, but they were unable to come up with a way to win. Despite out-scoring the Dragons in the final period 14-10.

Colton Vaughn led the charge for the Warriors (11-1) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Clayton Thomas got the Dragons (7-3) going to start the game with a pair of 3-pointers.

Aiden Porter knocked one down from deep and converted an old fashioned 3-point play as well for Fairland to take a 14-9 first quarter lead.

Ryan Boone sparked an Eastern run with a pair of steals for layups to force Fairland to take a timeout in the second. Boone scored 6 points in the quarter.

Thomas had an answer with three more triples in the second for 15 points at the break. The senior finished with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Trent Hundley scored a floater and a triple as well to dig into the Fairland lead before the half.

Eastern narrowed the Dragon lead to just three points at half, 25-22.

Porter exploded in the third quarter with three triples and 13 points to extend the lead back to five before the fourth.

Hundley and Vaughn combined for 8 points and kept the Warriors in reach.

Ethan Daniels took advantage in the post in the fourth to score 6 points to help give Eastern a shot in the end.

Vaughn added another 6 points for Eastern but Porter and the Dragons were able to get a stop in the end for a hard-fought win.

E. Brown 9 13 12 14 = 48

Fairland 14 11 14 10 = 49

EASTERN BROWN (11-1): Ryan Boone 3-4 0-2 0-0 6, Luke Garrett 4-7 0-4 8, Colton Vaughn 8-12 0-2 16, Ethan Daniels 1-4 0-1 4-5 7, Christian Haskins 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Hundley 4-8 1-4 0-2 11, Christian Amsbury 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-51 5-8 48. 3-pt goals: 1-14. Rebounds: 24 (Vaughn 10, Hundley 5). Assists: 1 (Vaughn). Steals: 3 Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (7-3): Jacob Polcyn 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Aiden Porter 3-4 5-8 3-4 24, Gavin Hunt 1-4 0-1 0-0 2, Clayton Thomas 0-1 6-15 0-0 18, Jordan Williams 0-1 0-0 0-1 0, Zander Schmidt 1-1 0-1 2, Nate Thacker 1-1 0-1 0-0 2. Totals: 17-39 4-7 49. 3-pt goals: 11-26. Rebounds: 21 (Williams 7, Polcyn 4, Thomas 4). Assists: 14 (Thomas 4, Polcyn 3). Steals: 5 (Polcyn 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.