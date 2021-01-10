Sluggish Pointers surge by Green Devils, 52-39

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers seem to have trouble getting themselves going in the first half and then turning it on in the second half.

Things kept turning the same way on Saturday.

After struggling in the first half and then playing well in the fourth quarter and overtime in a win over Coal Grove on Friday, the Pointers were at it again on Saturday against a solid North Adams team.

The Pointers trailed early, got a one-point lead at the half and then went up by 4 points before blowing the game open in the fourth quarter.

“We were a little sluggish after playing an overtime game (Friday) night. We finally got going in the second half and played pretty well,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

Nakyan Turner had 18 points — 16 in the second half — to lead the Pointers (4-1). Austin Webb had 14 points and 6 rebounds, Mason Kazee had 14 points and Xander Dornon grabbed 7 rebounds.

“Webb is getting better every day,” said Wise referring to the senior guard who missed all the preseason and a couple of games due to an injury.

Jayden Hesler scored 12 points and Cade Meade had 11 to lead North Adams (6-4).

Seth Meade and Hesler hit 3-pointers as North Adams took a 9-4 first quarter lead.

But the Green Devils scored only 4 points in the second quarter and the Pointers got 5 points from Webb including a trey as they took a 14-13 halftime lead.

After making just 2-of-4 from the foul line in the first half, Turner scored 7 points in the third quarter and Webb added 4 more as the Pointers took a 29-25 lead after three quarters.

Turner had 9 points, Kazee hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points and Webb also had a trifecta and scored 5 points as the Pointers outscored North Adams 23-14.

South Point visits Chesapeake Tuesday.

North Adams 9 4 12 14 = 39

South Point 4 10 15 23 = 52

NORTH ADAMS (6-4): Jayden Hesler 1 2 4-5 12, Seth Vogel 0 0 1-1 1, Bransyn Copas 0 1 1-2 4, Carter Crawford 0 0 0-0 0, Andrew Brand 2 0 2-2 6, Seth Meade 1 1 0-0 5, Cade Meade 4 1 0-2 11, Fulton Kennedy 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5 7-10 39. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Vogel.

SOUTH POINT (4-1): Jake Adams 0 0 0- 0, Nakyan Turner 7 0 4-7 18, Mason Kazee 4 1 3-4 14, Darryl Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Webb 2 2 4-5 14, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 1 0 0-0 2, Cody Brandt 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 18-37 12-18 52. 3-pt goals: 3-16. Rebounds: 32 (Dornon 7, Webb 6). Assists: 4. Steals: 2. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.