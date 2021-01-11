Hatcher’s Greenhouse provides flowers to Burlington Elementary
BURLINGTON — Burlington Elementary received a special gift from a local business last month.
Principal Michael Clay said Hatcher’s Greenhouse, which is located across the street from the school, came over to the building cleaned out their flowerbeds and planted pansies.
Clay said there was no notice for the goodwill and it came as a nice surprise.
“This was such a great gesture,” Clay said of the generosity from the business.
