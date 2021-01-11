January 11, 2021

Hatcher’s Greenhouse recently cleaned out the flowerbeds at Burlington Elementary and planted new pansies for the school. (Submitted photo)

Hatcher’s Greenhouse provides flowers to Burlington Elementary

By Staff Reports

Published 1:40 am Monday, January 11, 2021

BURLINGTON — Burlington Elementary received a special gift from a local business last month.

Principal Michael Clay said Hatcher’s Greenhouse, which is located across the street from the school, came over to the building cleaned out their flowerbeds and planted pansies.

Clay said there was no notice for the goodwill and it came as a nice surprise.

“This was such a great gesture,” Clay said of the generosity from the business.

