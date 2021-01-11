Pearl Morgan

Pearl Ann Morgan, 80, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Florida.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.