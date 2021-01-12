Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road receive nearly $50K in funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road received nearly $50,000 in grant funding from Toyota, Lexmark, LGE-KU, Berea College Appalachian Fund, and United Way of the Bluegrass to provide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs to 250 kindergarten through 12th grade girls in the state of Kentucky.

GSKWR offers experiential STEM opportunities through badge workshops, events and virtual programs that allow STEM learning to continue amid COVID-19 in-person limitations. GSKWR’s STEM initiative is a robust community collaboration that offers girls the opportunity to build confidence in their STEM capabilities and succeed in these historically male-dominated disciplines.

Girl Scouts has developed a strong network of community partners locally including Morehead State University, Craft Academy, Nerd Squad, Challenger Learning Center, Kentucky Science Center, Microsoft, Toyota, Lexmark, Berea College Appalachian Fund, UK Healthcare, LG&E and KU Utilities, Kentucky American Water and Dow Chemical.

GSKWR serves 66 counties in Kentucky, as well as Lawrence County in Ohio.