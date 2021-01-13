Hinkle scores career-high 30 points as Lady Dragons down Redwomen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Santa told Professor Hinkle to write “I’m sorry for what I did to Frosty” a hundred zillion times. Maybe Fairland Lady Dragons’ coach Jon Buchanan told Tomi Hinkle to go out and score a hundred zillion points.

The Fairland point guard professor didn’t quite reach that total, but she did score a career-high 30 points that included six 3-point goals as the Lady Dragons beat the Rock Hill Redwomen 70-41 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Besides Hinkle, Reece Barnitz scored 16 points as eight different players scored for Fairland (9-1, 6-1).

Rock Hill (2-11, 1-7) was led by Hope Easterling with 12 points and Cigi Pancake had 10.

Fairland took a 20-7 first quarter lead as Hinkle scored 11 points as she and Katie Brumfield hit 3-pointers. Pancake had 5 points for Rock Hill.

Each team scored 15 points in the second quarter and it was 35-22 at the half.

Hinkle hit a pair of 3-pointers while Kyle Bruce and Miaa Howard combined for 9 points. MaKenzie Hanshaw scored 5 points as she, Pancake and Hadyn Bailey all hit 3-pointers for Rock Hill.

Hinkle connected on three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Barnitz had a 3-pointers and scored 5 total points in the quarter to give Fairland a commanding 61-30 lead.

Easterling had all 8 points in the quarter for Rock Hill.

On Thursday, Fairland goes to Portsmouth and Rock Hill host Coal Grove.

Fairland will host its Tri-State Hoops Shootout on Saturday. The schedule reads:

10 a.m. Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Trimble

1 p.m. Marietta vs. Bishop Fenwick

4 p.m. Alexander vs. Peebles

7 p.m. Fairland vs. Fairfield

Fairland 20 15 26 9 = 70

Rock Hill 7 15 8 11 = 41

FAIRLAND (9-1, 6-1): Emma Marshall 0 0 2-2 2, Alli Penix 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Barnitz 2 4 0-0 16, Katie Brumfield 0 1 0-0 3, Zoey Schmidt 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 1 0 3-4 7, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 1 1 0-0 5, Tomi Hinkle 6 6 0-0 30, Libby Judge 1 0 0-1 2, Miaa Howard 2 0 1-3 5, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Orsbon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12 5-10 70. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (2-11, 1-7): Aleigha Matney 0 0 0-0 0, Hadyn Bailey 0 1 1-2 4, Emma Scott 3 0 2-2 8, Hope Easterling 5 0 2-4 12, Jaina Bailey 1 0 0-1 2, Cigi Pancake 3 1 1-2 10, MaKenzie Hanshaw 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 13 3 6-11 41. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.