Randy Givens

Randy E. Givens, 58, of Pedro, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.

There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 p.m. on the day of the service.

