January 13, 2021

  • 45°

Randy Givens

By Obituaries

Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Randy Givens

Randy E. Givens, 58, of Pedro, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.

There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 p.m. on the day of the service.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you know anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business