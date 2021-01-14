Big second half triggers Dragons to easy win

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The Fairland Dragons, ranked 10th in the latest Division III AP boys’ poll, hit the road to take on Gallia Academy and used a big second half on their way to a 69-48 Ohio Valley Conference victory on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils (2-4, 0-3) were the only team to defeat Fairland last season in the conference, and for a half they appeared to hang around with the Dragons.

Fairland coach Nathan Speed said, “Effort was good the entire game,” but he felt his team got “stagnant in the second quarter, but moved better in the second half.”

Gavin Hunt scored 7 points in the first quarter to help propel his team to a 16-10 advantage.

Jacob Polcyn added 5 points as well as each of them knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Kenyon Franklin dominated the second quarter for Gallia Academy to help dig into the Fairland lead with a pair of 3-pointers.

The freshman guard scored 9 points in the period to cut the deficit to 28-26 trailing at the half.

That’s when the junior guard for Fairland known as ‘AP’ erupted for the Dragons pouring in 24 second half points. Aiden Porter knocked down four 3-pointers on just six attempts on his way to a game high 32 points. His third 30+ point game on the season thus far.

The Dragons (8-3, 6-0) jumped out to a 47-33 lead after the third quarter behind Porter’s 9 points and Polcyn’s 6 points. Polcyn finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Teammate Gavin Hunt finished with a double-double scoring 16 points and pulling down a game high 10 rebounds.

Porter continued pouring it on the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter to ensure a Dragon victory. The junior scored 15 points in the final quarter.

Fairland 16 12 19 22 = 69

Gallia 10 16 7 13 = 48

FAIRLAND (8-3, 6-0): Jacob Polcyn 1-3 4-5 0-0 11, Aiden Porter 4-6 10-15 0-0 32, Gavin Hunt 1-2 6-7 1-3 16, Clayton Thomas 1-9 1-3 0-0 5, J.D. Thacker 0-0 1-1 0-0 2, Zander Schmidt 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Nate Thacker 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 1-1 0-0 0-0 3, WilL Daivs 0 0 0-0 0. Total: 29-54 1-3 69. 3-pt goals: 8-22. Rebounds: 31 (Hunt 10). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 9. Fouled Out: none.

GALLIPOLIS (2-4, 0-3): Cooper Davis 2-5 2-3 0-0 10, Kenyon Franklin 2-6 3-5 2-4 14, Noah Vanco 0-1 2-2 0-0 4, Brody Fellure 0-1 1-1 0-0 2, Drake Phillips 0 0 0-0 0, Trent Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Call 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Conner Walter 0-0 2-2 0-2 4, Isaac Clary 0-0 6-14 2-3 14. Totals: 20-43 4-9 48. 3-pt goals: 4-15. Rebounds: 19 (Clary 5, Davis 4, Vanco 4). Assists: 2 (Fellure 2). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: none.