Grants awarded to help area youth

The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville (OHFN) are pleased to announce $350,000 in grant awards to strengthen youth resiliency in Appalachian Ohio including three Lawrence County-based organizations.

FAO and OHFN said that given the critical role of childhood development on life-long well being, and the extraordinary challenges youth face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, grants address the social, economic, educational, and health challenges faced by young people in the region.

Three Lawrence County groups got awards to help children in the area of providing a safe place to do schoolwork and socialize, mentoring students and legal services.

Area groups that got awards are:

The Coal Grove Lions Club to support programs in partnership with the Pathfinder Youth Center, providing youth in Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Jackson counties a safe place to socialize and complete schoolwork outside of school hours.

Impact Prevention, Inc. to support high school students in the Ironton Catholic School system’s youth-led substance use prevention team in mentoring Lawrence County elementary students. Funding will also support warm winter clothing and food for students, as well as technology for remote learning and mentorship.

Southeastern Ohio Legal Services to provide trauma-informed education advocacy, legal services and representation for vulnerable, low-income students and youth in Appalachian Ohio.

“We are grateful for the important work of the organizations supported through this partnership. These projects will increase protective factors supporting youth in building academic success, self-esteem, coping skills, and healthy relationships, while expanding access to basic needs and services,” said Susan Beaudry, Vice President for OHFN.

In all, 19 grantees were selected from a highly competitive pool of 125 applicants, requesting over $2.5 million in grant awards, underscoring continued needs to support Appalachian Ohio youth.

“We are excited to fund 19 of the many visionary organizations serving our region’s youth,” said FAO’s president and CEO Cara Dingus Brook. “Appalachian Ohio’s young people are current and future leaders and innovators. As our I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund grows through investment and additional gifts, we hope that we will be able to make an even greater impact for the youngest members of our communities and the organizations serving them.”

The youth resiliency funding opportunity was offered through OHFN and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund was created to help address the greatest needs and pursue the most exciting opportunities facing Appalachian Ohio’s communities today, while growing the resources needed to make a difference for generations to come.