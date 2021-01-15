Charles Boggs
Charles Boggs
Charles Boggs, 65, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Boggs.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Randall Donahoe Sr.
Randall Donahoe Sr. Randall “Randy” Dean Donahoe Sr., 59, of Willow Wood, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at home.... read more