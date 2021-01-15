Charles Boggs

Charles Boggs, 65, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Boggs.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.