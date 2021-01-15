Mistakes are costly for Lady Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — There are things you do and things you don’t do in basketball.

South Point Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams is trying to erase the “do nots” from his team’s performances.

The Lady Pointers were guilty of some “do nots” in a 40-32 loss to the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“We didn’t take care of the ball down the stretch. They hit shots when they needed them. We weren’t able to hit ours.,” said Adams.

“Karmen (Bruton shot well and we played hard. We are a young team trying to learn how to win.”

Bruton finished with a game-high 16 points, but the Lady Pointers saw a 3-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter as they scored just 4 points.

Maddy Petro had 6 points and Chanee Cremeens 4 as Gallipolis went up 13-7 in the first quarter. Sarah Mitchell had all 4 of her points in the quarter for South Point.

Bruton hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kaelyn Jones had all 4 of her points in the second quarter as South Point got within 21-18 at the half.

Bruton hit another 3-pointer and scored 8 points in the third quarter while the defense limited Gallipolis to just 4 points and South Point led 28-25.

But the Lady Pointers only scored on 4-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter including 3-of-4 by Sarah Roach while Petro had 7 points and Asia Griffin hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points in the comeback win.

South Point is at Ironton next Thursday.

Gallipolis 13 8 4 15 = 40

South Point 7 11 10 4 = 32

GALLIPOLIS 3-4, 3-3): Chanee Cremeens 4 0 2-3 10, Asia Griffin 2 1 0-2 7, Maddy Petro 4 0 5-5 13, Regan Wilcoxon 0 1 2-2 5, Preslee Reed 0 0 0-2 0, Emma Hammonds 0 0 0-0 0, Koren Truance 0 1 0-0 3, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3 9-19 40. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (3-6, 3-6): Kaelyn Jones 2 0 0-0 4, Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Roach 2 0 4-6 8, Sarah Mitchell 2 0 0-0 4, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 1 3 5-8 16, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3 9-14 32. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.