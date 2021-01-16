School news: Locals named to dean’s lists

Tussey named to Piedmont College Dean’s List

DEMOREST, Ga. — Hannah Tussey, of Ironton, has been named to the Piedmont College Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.

Local residents on Ohio Wesleyan’s Fall Semester Dean’s List

DELAWARE — The following local residents have earned recognition on Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2020 fall semester Dean’s List.

To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

• Danielle Black of Proctorville

• Alexis Henson of South Point

South Point resident named to the Alma College Fall 2020 Dean’s List

ALMA, Mich. — Alma College has released the Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2020 Fall Term.

Students, including Camera Stevens of South Point, who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.