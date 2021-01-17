Bobcats beat Vikings for 4th straight win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats are starting to hit their stride.

Powered by Levi Sampson and Ethan Huffman, the Bobcats won their fourth straight as they beat the Symmes Valley Vikings 76-65 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Saturday.

Sampson and Huffman scored 27 points each as Green improved to 4-8 and 3-5 in the SOC.

Symmes Valley was led by Luke Leith with 21 points. Eli Patterson scored 14 points and Levi Best added 10 points.

Caden Brammer and Leith scored 6 points each in the first quarter as Symmes Valley took an 18-10 lead.

But Sampson scored 9 points including a 3-poiner and Huffman also had 9 points and was 3-of-3 at the foul line as Green rallied to take a 35-33 halftime lead.

The Bobcats’ duo continued to dominate in the third quarter as Sampson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points, Huffman connected on 4-of-4 free throws and scored 6 points and Levi Singleton hit a 3-pointer as the lead grew to 56-48.

Best drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points in the quarter for the Vikings (4-6, 4-5).

In the fourth quarter, Drew Scherer scored all 7 of his points and Leith got 4 more, but Huffman was 4-of-4 at the line and scored 10 points as Green added to its lead.

On Tuesday, Symmes Valley host Sciotoville East and Green goes to New Boston.

Sym. Valley 18 15 15 17 = 65

Green 10 25 21 20 = 76

SYMMES VALLEY (4-6, 4-5): Caden Brammer 3 0 0-0 6, Luke Leith 9 0 3-3 21, Ethan Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Ferguson 2 0 0-0 4, Braden Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 2 2 0-0 10, Drew Scherer 2 1 0-0 7, Eli Patterson 6 0 2-2 14, Logan Justice 1 0 1-1 3, Grayson Walsh 1 0 1-1 3. Totals: 25 3 6-6 65. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (4-8, 3-5): Levi Sampson 5 4 5-9 27, Ethan Huffman 8 0 11-11 27, Levi Blevins 1 2 0-0 8, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 1 2 0-0 8, Wiley Sanders 3 0 0-1 6. Totals: 18 8 16-21 76. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.