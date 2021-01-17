Marshall helps Lady Dragons down Fairfield

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — After a long day of running the Tri-State Throwdown, Fairland coach Jon Buchanan and his Lady Dragons took care of business against Fairfield 59-55.

Saturday’s last game started off hot with seven made 3-pointers in the first quarter that resulted in Fairland leading 22-20.

The Dragons took the lead at the buzzer with a deep triple from Emma Marshall.

Marshall received player of the game honors with her 14 points and 6 assists. The senior tallied 3 steals on the defensive end as well.

Fairfield (9-4, 5-2) struggled in the second quarter as they went without a field goal.

The Lady Lions did shoot 7-of-9 at the free throw line for their only points in the period.

The Dragons lit it up in the second quarter with 3 more triples and Bree Allen’s 7 points to take control of the game 38-27.

Buchanan felt like that was the best his team has looked in a half of basketball up to this point in the season.

“We didn’t play as well offensively in the second half as we did in the first half, but we had some stuff there in front of the rim that we need to make. I don’t know if we ever figured out how to guard their flex offense, but we were able to get enough deflections on the perimeter to keep them out of what they wanted to do,” said Buchanan on his team’s performance.

Fairland struggled out of the break and the Lady Lions found their stride.

Braylynn Haines and Emma Fouch scored 5 points apiece to bring Fairfield back heading into the fourth, 44-44.

The Lions took the lead early in the fourth and the Dragons found themselves trailing by four with just over two minutes remaining.

Allen knocked in a 3-pointer and was fouled to tie the game for Fairland after a 7-0 run by the Dragons.

Fairfield came down with an answer from Haines, but Allen dropped in another layup to go up by two points and Miaa Howard blocked the Lions final shot.

Howard grabbed the rebound and pushed it ahead to Tomi Hinkle for the game sealing basket.

The Dragons finished with three players in double-digits as Allen finished with a game high 23 points and Tomi Hinkle scored 12 points despite early foul trouble.

Fairland will travel to Zane Trace on Monday.

Fairfield 20 7 17 11 = 55

Fairland 22 16 6 15 = 59

FAIRFIELD: Newkirk 0-2 2-4 2-4 6, Fouch 3-6 1-1 5-6 16, Magee 1-3 3-5 0-0 9, Donley 0-0 1-1 0-0 2, Bronner 0-0 3-6 1-1 7, Haines 0-0 4-11 7-7 15.

FAIRLAND: Marshall 2-6 4-6 0-0 14, Allen 3-5 5-6 4-5 23, Hinkle 2-9 3-8 0-1 12, Bruce 0-0 0-2 2-4 2, Brumfield 1-4 0-0 0-0 3, Barnitz 1-5 0-0 0-0 3.