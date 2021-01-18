James Miller

James Michael “Zeke” Miller, 69, of Wellington, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, died on Jan. 14, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

There will be a private service held for close family and friends at the funeral home and a memorial service in Hialeah, Florida, where his brothers and sisters at the fire department will celebrate his life and honor his memory.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.