January 19, 2021

  • 39°

James Miller

By Obituaries

Published 12:48 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

James Miller

James Michael “Zeke” Miller, 69, of Wellington, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, died on Jan. 14, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

There will be a private service held for close family and friends at the funeral home and a memorial service in Hialeah, Florida, where his brothers and sisters at the fire department will celebrate his life and honor his memory.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the closing of Pick’n Save, there are petitions circulating online calling for another national grocery chain to open in Ironton. Where do you go for the majority of your grocery shopping?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business