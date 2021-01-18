Lady Dragons pound Pioneers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — An early afternoon game time didn’t seem to matter to the Fairland Lady Dragons.

Fairland raced to a 20-point first quarter lead and breezed past the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers 64-36 on Monday.

Tomi Hinkle had 22 points and Bree Allen scored 12 as Fairland improved to 11-1 on the season.

Hinkle scored 8 points and Emma Marshall had 4 more as Fairland led 21-1 after the first quarter.

The Lady Dragons began to substitute freely in the secnd quarter and Zane Trace outscored Fairland 9-5 and it was 26-10 at the half.

Hinkle hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 points while Allen had 6 more and Fairland extended its lead to 46-23.

Seven different players scoring in the fourth quarter as the Lady Dragons’ lead continued to grow.

Fairland host Gallipolis on Thursday.

Fairland 21 5 20 18 = 64

Zane Trace 1 9 13 13 = 36

FAIRLAND (11-1): Emma Marshall 3 0 2-3 8, Reece Barnitz 1 2 0-0 8, Katie Brumfield 0 0 0-0 0, Zoey Schmidt 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 3 0 0-0 6, Breena Reedy 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Bree Allen 5 2-5 12, Tomi Hinkle 6 2 4-5 22, Libby Judge 0 0 0-2 0, Miaa Howard 1 0 0-0 2, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Orsbon 1 0 2-6 4. Totals: 21 4 10-21 64. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

ZANE TACE (2-12): Brooklyn Wade 0 0 1-2 1, Lauren Lane 1 0 0-0 2, Alexis Guffey 0 1 1-3 4, Madi McDonald 1 0 0-0 2, Lainey Hill 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Allen 1 0 2-4 4, Brenna Fehris 1 0 4-8 6, Alara Crow 1 0 1-2 3, Kinley May 1 1 0-0 5, Gracey McCullough 1 0 2-2 4, Mikayla Wooten 0 0 0-0 0, Lily Rose 1 0 0-0 2, Kendra Detillion 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 9 2 12-23 36. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.