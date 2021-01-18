Lady Hornets rout Blue Angels as winning streak reaches 13

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — They say a Hornet is an emblem of teamwork, persistency and communication.

Well, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets definitely embody those traits as they stretch their winning streak to 13.

The Lady Hornets breezed past Gallia Academy 71-33 behind a very efficient performance by senior guard Addi Dillow.

Dillow finished with a game high 36 points on 18-of-25 from the field shooting 72 percent. She added 5 assists as well.

Coal Grove (14-1, 10-1) shot nearly 50 percent for the game and their hot hand started early.

The Lady Hornets jumped the gun behind Dillow’s 14-point quarter to lead the Lady Blue Devils 17-8 after one. Maddy Petro scored 4 points for Gallia.

“We came out and played with a little more energy than our last game,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach. “Unfortunately, that energy caused us to commit too many fouls in the first half but it didn’t stop us from getting to the basket and scoring.”

Gallia Academy (4-5, 3-4) continued to struggle in the second quarter as they could only put in one field goal. Petro went 4-for-4 from the free throw line for 6 points to lead the Blue Angels with 10 points at the half.

Dillow continued her hot streak with 10 more points and Abbey Hicks added 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers as the Lady Hornets erupted for 27 points in the second quarter to push their lead to 44-16 at the half.

The Lady Hornets held strong in the second half as they continued to outscore Gallia Academy 27-17. Coal Grove’s defense did not allow double digits in a single quarter.

Kaleigh Murphy got involved in the third quarter with 4 points after spending most of the first half in foul trouble. The junior stretch forward scored 9 points in the game and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead the team on the glass for Coal Grove. Abbey Hicks tallied 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

“Dillow had a great game, Hicks was able to get in the action in the first half and do some nice scoring. It was a good game to get the young kids some valuable varsity minutes,” said Roach.

Petro finished with 13 points for Gallia and snagged 9 rebounds to lead the team. The Blue Angels shot just 10-of-57 from the field as they struggled to find open shots.

Coal Grove travels to Chesapeake on Thursday and Gallia Academy will play at Fairland.

Coal Grove 17 27 12 15 = 71

Gallipolis 8 8 9 8 = 33

COAL GROVE (14-1, 10-1): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 1-1 3, Elli Holmes 2 0 0-0 4, Addi Dillow 18 0 0-0 36, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Laura Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Deeds 0 0 2-3 2, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 4 0 1-29, Abbey Hicks 2 2 3-4 13, Rylee Harmon 2 0 0-0 4, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Griffith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-63 7-10 71. 3-pt. goals: 2. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (4-5, 3-4): Chanee Cremeens 1 0 0-0 2, Asia Griffin 2 0 2-2 6, Hannah Ehman 0 0 0-0 0, Maddy Petro 3 0 7-10 13, Regan Wilcoxon 1 1 2-4 7, Preslee Reed 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Hammons 1 0 1-2 3, Koren Truance 1 0 0-1 2, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-57 12-20 33. 3-pt goals: 1. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Hammons.