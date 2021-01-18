Lydia Lawson

Lydia Virginia Lawson, 85, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Furnace Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Lawson family with arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net