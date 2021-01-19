Larry Price
Larry Price
Larry Roger Price, 67, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
