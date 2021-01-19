Norman Nance
Norman Ray Nance, 87, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy S. Nance.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
