Wendell Lawson Jr.

April 26, 1957–Jan. 8, 2021

Wendell Kenneth Lawson Jr., 63, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UK Medical Center.

He was born April 26, 1957, to Lydia (Wagner) Lawson, of Kitts Hill, and the late Wendell Kenneth Lawson Sr.

Wendell graduated from Rock Hill High School and spent his life making a living with his hands, he was a certified auto mechanic and could fix anything.

He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Along with his mother, those left to cherish his memory is three daughters, Crystal Lawson, of Turners Station, Kentucky, Tina Cavins, of Elkhorn, Kentucky, and Misty Kelly, of Franklin Furnace; two sons, Kenneth Lawson, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Matthew Cordle, of Russell, Kentucky; a brother, James Lawson, of Ironton; two sisters, Penny Ross, of Waterloo, and Rhonda McCoy of South Point; thirteen grandkids; and two great grandkids.

A memorial service will be held at later date at the convenience of the family.

