Clara Sturgill

May 22, 1935–Jan. 19, 2021

Clara Edna (Wilson) Sturgill, 85, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She was born May 22, 1935, to the late Leonard and Minnie (Jones) Wilson and is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Ray Sturgill.

Clara attended Ironton City School and was a homemaker.

She loved spending time with all her family and was a member of the Hanging Rock Apostolic Church, Ironton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Sturgill and David Sturgill; five sisters, Hazel, Colleen, Rosella, Mary, and Linda; and three brothers, Russell, Warn and Donald.

Along with her husband, those left to cherish her memory is four sons, John (Rene) Sturgill, of Ironton, Randy (Denise) Sturgill, of North Carolina, Timmy Sturgill, of Ironton, and Brian (Sherri) Sturgill, of Ironton, two daughters, Donna (Steve) Rowe, of Ironton, and Tammy (Hardy) Barker, of Pedro, a brother: Ray Wilson, of Ironton; a sister: Edith Keys, of Columbus; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hanging Rock Apostolic Church, 525 State Route 650, Ironton, with Elder Glen Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

The family asked that everyone attending wear a mask.

To make online condolences to the Sturgill family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.