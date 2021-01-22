Earl Webb and Gloria Webb

Earl Fredrick “Fred” Webb, 81, and Gloria Almeda Virginia Morrison Webb, 80, both of South Point, died on Jan. 12, 2021 and Jan. 14, 2021, respectively, at Infirmary Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

They both succumbed to complications from COVID-19.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.