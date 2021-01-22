Lecta Bush

Lecta Mae Bush, 56, of Crown City, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.