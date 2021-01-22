Marion Harrison

Marion Francis Harrison, 74, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with his nephew, Jerod Parsons officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

