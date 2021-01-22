Morning Pointe celebrates ‘striking out’ COVID-19

RUSSELL, Ky. — If you were to visit the senior living facility Morning Pointe in Russell on Wednesday, you would’ve seen inflatable baseballs, cookies iced to look like red baseball stitching, balloons and staff members donning baseball uniforms.

The cause for celebration? Morning Pointe is working to “strike out COVID.”

Out of 34 Morning Pointe Communities across five states, the Russell location was the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 30.

On Wednesday, they received their second dose.

“We’re at 97 percent,” executive director Cheryl Stephens said of their vaccination rate, while waiting to receive the vaccination herself.

Also present at the location to help spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated was Major League Baseball umpire Greg Gibson.

Gibson, an Ashland, Kentucky, resident, has served the Major League 21 years and worked notable games, including the 2011 World Series, the 2008 All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium and worked behind the plate for both Randy Johnson’s perfect game at Atlanta in 2004 and Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter vs. Colorado in 2014.