Patricia Waldo

Patricia Ann Waldo, 79, of Brentwood, Tennessee, formerly of Proctorville, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Clayton Benachi “C.B.” Waldo.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation from 10–11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville.

There will be a memorial service in Brentwood, Tennessee to be announced later.

Any memorials should be donations made to Forest Hills United Methodist 1250 Old Hickory Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.