January 22, 2021

  • 39°

Perzell Dinkins

By Obituaries

Published 11:16 am Friday, January 22, 2021

Perzell Dinkins

Perzell Dinkins, 54, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, Kentucky, with visitation from noon–1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the closing of Pick’n Save, there are petitions circulating online calling for another national grocery chain to open in Ironton. Where do you go for the majority of your grocery shopping?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business