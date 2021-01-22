January 22, 2021

  34°

Workers in your home and Social Security

By Guest Columnist

Published 1:15 am Friday, January 22, 2021

Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, babysitter or other household worker at least $2,300 in 2021?  This amount includes any cash you pay for your household employee’s transportation, meals and housing.  If you will pay at least $2,300 to one person, you have some additional financial responsibilities.

When you pay at least $2,300 in wages to a household worker, you must do all of the following:

• Deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages.

• Pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

• Report the wages to Social Security.

For every $2,300 in wages, most household employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage. Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for:

• Retirement benefits (as early as age 62).

• Disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents.

• Survivors benefits for the worker’s family.

• Medicare benefits.

You can learn more about reporting household worker income by reading Household Workers at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10021.pdf.

