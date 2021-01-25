AAA7 can help with COVID-19 questions

Looking for a central location to find information about COVID-19 vaccines in your area? The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is available to help with information about the vaccine and information about local providers in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties.

The Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) throughout the state of Ohio have been designated as a key partner to take calls and supply information and education surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination, specifically to Phase 1B.

Locally, the AAA7 can help answer questions surrounding the vaccine such as safety and what providers are distributing the vaccine.

The priority is making sure the community has the best information available to make a decision regarding the vaccine and to know where the vaccine will be available in the district.

Those who are interested in further information can call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, 8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday, or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Information and specific county details about the COVID-19 vaccine can also be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.

On the Home Page, find the “COVID-19 Vaccine Information” box and click for more information.

In addition, the AAA7 is sharing information from local vaccine providers on their Facebook page.

Using all the tools available to help prevent the spread of the virus continues to be critical until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated.

Continuing to wear masks and social distancing will reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.

Proper prevention measures, coupled with the vaccine, will provide the best protection from COVID-19.

Nina R. Keller is the executive director of Area Agency on Aging District 7.