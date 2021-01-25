ACTC ranks among top colleges for associate’s degrees

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College has been recognized as being one of The Best Colleges for Associate’s Degrees in 2021 by Intelligent.com.

According to their website, ACTC was named the college with the “Best Experiential Learning Opportunities.” ACTC was among 180 institutions that were assessed.

“Providing meaningful experiential learning opportunities for our students is critical to their individual success and our region’s economy,” Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC President/CEO, said. “We are thankful to be recognized by Intelligent.com for our hard work and efforts in this area by our world-class faculty and staff.”

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs.

“For this list, we focused on institutions that offer associate’s degree programs, including community colleges, public and private universities and technical institutes. We evaluated and ranked the institutions based on their cost, course offerings, reputation, faculty and course delivery methods, including online, in-person and hybrid courses,” the website says.

ACTC was evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.

According to Intelligent, who offers curated guides which include the best degree programs, “The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.”

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-for-associates-degrees