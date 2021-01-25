January 26, 2021

Lawrence County ODOT’s Mark Gleichauf unveils the new sign for the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge. The bridge won the 2017 Bridge Award of Excellence in the category of Long Span and Cable-Stayed Bridges from the American Segmental Bridge Institute.

Ironton bridge to be closed on Tuesday

By Staff Reports

Published 4:12 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

The Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m.–3 p.m., for work by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with assistance from ODOT District 9 maintenance and bridge crews.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure via U.S. 52 to the Ashland Twin Bridges to U.S. 23 or reverse.

