Arthur Cromwell

Arthur “Pete” Cromwell, 85, of Proctorville, died Jan. 10, 2021.

A receiving service will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 County Road 775, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers, Pete’s family would prefer donations to be made to the Riley Children’s Foundation Donate Riley Children’s Foundation (rileykids.org).

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.