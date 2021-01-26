Betty Morgan

April 16, 1936–Jan. 17, 2021

In loving memory of Betty Jane Jenkins Toney Morgan, age 84, who peacefully left this earth at Mother Angeline McCroy Manor, to be united with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

She was born on April 16, 1936, in Portsmouth.

She was raised by her grandparents, who she affectionately referred to as “Ma and Pa” Jenkins.

She was later smitten by and married Donald L. Toney, at the tender age of 16. Betty’s greatest dream and greatest accomplishment was to have a large family. Donald and Betty eventually had 11 children together, eight daughters and three boys. Betty and Donald raised their 11 children in Ironton, before moving to Columbus, in the early 1970s.

Betty was a loving mother to all her children. She wanted to further her education and she obtained college degrees to help financially provide for her family. Betty went on to work for the State of Ohio for many years, at a job which she loved very much.

She and Donald divorced after 23 years. Her second husband was Homer Morgan and they were together for 40 years until Homer’s passing in June 2020.

She loved to play cards with her children upon visits and they sometimes would play to the wee hours of the morning. She was a very competitive card player with only one goal in mind and that was to “win.”

Betty is preceded in death by her late husbands, Donald and Homer, along with four of her children, Evelyn Christina Sizemore, John Paul Toney, Candace Ann Zona, and Angeleah Toney. Betty is survived by seven of her children, Donita (Bill) Rossiter of Columbus, Patricia (Jim) Delong of Pedro, Betty (Ron) Marulli, of South Port, North Carolina, Don (Patty) Toney. of Radford, Michigan, and Leah (Roy) Myers, of Galloway.

Betty will surely be missed by all and left quite a living legacy with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Private for services for family only will be held Saturday at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester.

The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Saturday, for anyone not in attendance.

Betty’s final resting place will be alongside her late husband Homer at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester.

In lieu of flowers you may donate in her memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation on your favorite charity.

Online condolences can be found at spencefuneralhome.com.