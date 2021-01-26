Carla Doyle

January 27, 2021

Carla Jean Doyle, 76, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, John Doyle.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Gordon Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 9:30–10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

