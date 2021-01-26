January 27, 2021

Ronald Lovins

January 26, 2021

Ronald Lovins

Ronald Curtis Lovins, 65, of Proctorville, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5–9 p.m. on Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

