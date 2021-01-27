January 27, 2021

Fire destroys home in Perry Township

By Heath Harrison

Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A home on Township Road 618 was destroyed by fire on Monday.

Eight units from Perry Township, South Point and Coal Grove volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze, which rekindled overnight and spread to a second residence.

Low lying smoke from the fire spread onto U.S. Route 52 near the Grandview Inn.

More information was not available as of press time.

