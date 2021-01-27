Redmen fall at Gallipolis

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Owen Hankins had the 3-ball, but the Gallipolis Blue Devils put the Rock Hill Redmen behind the 8-ball in the second half.

Gallipolis used a strong second half to pull away from the upset-minded Redmen as the Blue Devils got a 54-43 Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

Hankins drained five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as he tried to give the Redmen their first league win of the season, but Isaac Clary and Brody Fellure combined for 25 second half points as Gallipolis held off the Redmen.

The Redmen (1-10, 0-7) took a 14-10 first quarter lead as Brayden “Larry” Adams hit a 3-poitner and scored 7 points and Hankins had a triple as he scored 5 points. Jacob Schwab had the other basket for the Redmen.

Kenyon Franklin made a pair of 3-pointers for Gallioplis (3-4, 5-6).

Cooper Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Blue Devils rallied to take a 23-21 halftime led. Hankins had another triple while Adams and Schwab added baskets.

Fellure scored 6 points and Franklin had his third 3-pointer to help the Blue Devils go up 39-35. Hankins buried two more 3-pointers and Noah Doddridge scored 4 points to keep the Redmen close.

Butin the fourth quarter, Fellure had 6 points including 4-of-7 at the foul line and the 6-foot-8 Clary had 9 points as the Blue Devils began to pull away.

Hankins had 5 points as he and Victor Day each made 3-pointers.

Besides Hankins, Adams scored 9 points and Schwab 6 points to pace the Redmen.

Clary scored 17 points and Fellure 12 — all in the second half — lead the Blue Devils.

Rock Hill visits South Point on Friday.

Rock Hill 14 7 14 8 = 43

Gallipolis 10 13 16 15 = 54

ROCK HILL (1-10, 1-7): Noah Doddridge 2 0 0-0 4, Owen Hankins 2 5 0-0 19, Caleb Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 3 1 0-0 9, Victory Day 0 1 0-0 3, Braydon Malone 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Schwab 3 0 00 6, Lane Smith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7 0-0 43. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Hankins.

GALLIPOLIS (5-6, 3-4): Cooper Davis 1 2 0-0 8, Kenyon Franklin 0 3 0-0 9, Brody Fellure 4 0 4-7 12, Drake Phillips 0 0 0-0 0, Trent Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Call 1 1 1-2 6, Conner Walter 0 0 2-2 2, Isaac Clary 7 0 3-3 17. Totals: 13 6 10-14 54.