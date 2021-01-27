Rosaleen Mannon

Oct. 31, 1933–Jan. 27, 2021

Rosaleen Marie Mannon, 87, of Willow Wood, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

She was born Oct. 31, 1933, in Lawrence County, daughter of the late Roy and Violet McGuire Stumbo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Mannon Sr.; two brothers, Loren Stumbo and Roy L. Stumbo; and one granddaughter, Brandi Marie Mannon.

Rosaleen was a letter carrier for the Ironton Post Office and went on to work as a clerk for the Willow Wood Post Office.

She was also a member of the Palestine Baptist Church, Scottown.

She is survived by her son, James F. Mannon, Jr. (Charlene), of Willow Wood; two sisters, Betty Thomas, of Proctorville, and Carol Glassburn of Bidwell; four grandchildren, Lance Davis, Desirae Davis, Lucas Davis and Autumn Adkins; and six great grandchildren, Andre Mannon, Layla Harrison, Lucas Davis, River Davis, Connor Davis and Aria Davis.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery, Scottown. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.