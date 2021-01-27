Turner grants SP victory wish

Chance Short

Timmy Turner had the ‘Fairly Odd Parents’ but Nakyan Turner doesn’t need any wishes with his 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals to help lift the South Point Pointers over the Ironton Fighting Tigers 44-36.

Although Pointers coach Travis Wise would most likely take one of those wishes, and use it to wish for a complete performance after another slow start.

Ironton (3-4, 3-4) came ready to play on the defensive end and held South Point (10-3, 8-1) to just 2-of-13 shooting in the first quarter. Trent Hacker completed an old fashioned 3-point play with the foul and the basket as the Fighting Tigers took a 10-4 advantage.

Erickson Barnes continued the fast start for Ironton with a pair of triples in the second quarter, but the Pointers would find their footing with the help of Austin Webb.

Webb struggled early starting 0-for-6 from the field, but went on to score 6 straight points to end the half and bring South Point within one at the half — 18-17.

“They were in heavy defense to start face guarding me, but I started getting in the lane and got some floaters to fall. I just went from there and ended up having a good night,” said Webb of the first quarter struggles.

The senior went on to have a good night indeed as he poured in 7 more points in the third quarter. Turner added 7 points as well and South Point ended the third quarter on an 11-0 run to steal the lead.

The Fighting Tigers took their turn at shooting just 2-of-13 in the third quarter and Aaron Masters would make both shots as they trailed 33-24.

Ironton cut the lead all the way down to five with just thirty seconds remaining, but the Pointers were able to continue making free throws and seal the win. The Pointers went 7-for-11 down the stretch from the charity stripe.

Webb finished with a game high 17 points and 6 rebounds. “This is a tough place to play, so it’s always good to get a win here,” added the senior heading to West Liberty next season to continue his basketball career.

Barnes tallied 13 points and snagged 5 rebounds for the Fighting Tigers in the loss.

South Point will host Rock Hill at home on Friday and Ironton travels to Chesapeake to take on the Panthers.

South Point 4 13 16 11 = 44

Ironton 10 8 6 12 = 36

SOUTH POINT (10-3, 8-1): Jake Adams 1-1 0-1 0-2 2, Nakyan Turner 5-8 1-1 2-4 15, Mason Kazee 1-5 0-3 4-5 6, Austin Webb 7-15 1-2 0-0 17, Malik Pegram 1-1 0-0 2-2 4, Xander Dornon 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-32 2-7 8-13 44. Rebounds: 29 (Turner 7). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 10.

IRONTON (3-4, 3-4): Landen Wilson 1-5 0-0 1-2 3, Aaron Masters 2-5 1-2 0-0 7, Caleb Hopper 0-4 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Porter 1-1 0-1 0-0 2, Erickson Barnes 0-3 3-7 4-6 13, Will York 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Trent Hacker 2-8 0-1 3-3 7. Totals: 8-28 4-11 8-11 36. Rebounds: 24 (Barnes 7). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.