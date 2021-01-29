Brent Zerkle

March 24, 1961–Jan. 28, 2021

Brent Edward Zerkle, age 59, of Proctorville, and formerly of St. Paris, passed away at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

Born on March 24, 1961 in Piqua, Brent was the son of Rita Dianne (Long) Zerkle, who survives in St. Paris, and the late Ralph Edward Zerkle.

Brent is survived by his loving wife, LeighAnn (Nichols) Zerkle, of Proctorville; his son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Brittany Zerkle, of Mt. Sterling; his three grandchildren that he loved with all his heart, Gavin, Ethan and Izabelle Zerkle; and his faithful canine companion, Nucky.

Additional family members include two sisters and brothers-in-law; Roxanne and Bart Shively, of Fletcher, and Lou Ellen and Eric Werry, of Bidwell; a nephew, Sam (Emma) Powell of St. Paris, OH, a niece, Jessica (Nicholas) McConville, of Dublin, California; and many extended family members and friends.

Brent was a 1979 graduate of Graham High School and received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from the National University of Health in Lombard, Illinois.

He was a member of the South Point Lodge #497 Free and Accepted Masons.

Brent will be remembered for his kindness. He had a caring heart and was devoted to his family and helping others.

He could tell a great story and always found ways to make everyone laugh.

Visitation for family and friends will be 2-4 p.m. Tuesday in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris. Social distancing and masks are required by the family.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris.