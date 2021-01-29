Ryan Bowman

Ryan Allen Bowman, 22, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 202,1 at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Bowman family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.