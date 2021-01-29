January 29, 2021

Teresa Ferris

Published 12:17 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Teresa Ann Ferris, 62, of Proctorville, died Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services and burial will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

