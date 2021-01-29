Teresa Ferris
Teresa Ann Ferris, 62, of Proctorville, died Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services and burial will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.
