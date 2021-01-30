All’s well with Lady Vikings as they beat Lady Bobcats

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — As the Impractical Jokers will often say, “Wellll.”

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings played “Wellll” in all phases of the game as they beat the Green Lady Bobcats 61-48 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Saturday.

“We played really well. That’s probably our best game,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “Our defense was really good. Kylee shot the ball really well and everyone just played well. It was a total team effort.”

Kylee Thompson did shoot the ball well as she made 10-of-14 attempts and scored a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. She also had 4 steals.

Morgan Lyons added 12 points, 3 assists and 4 steals while Desiree Simpson pulled down 13 rebounds.

Green was led by Kasey Kimbler with 20 points. Kame Sweeney added 10 points and Anna Knapp had 9.

The Lady Vikings wasted little time asserted themselves as they took a 16-8 first quarter lead. Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points.

Kimbler had 5 points as she and Kimberly Brown each hit 3-pointers.

Jenna Malone scored 5 of her 7 points in the second quarter and Thompson added 4 more points as the Lady Vikings stretched the lead to 32-20 at the half.

Kimbler had another 3-pointer and scored 6 points to keep the Lady Bobcats within striking distance.

But the third quarter, Symmes Valley extended the lead to 45-29 with Thompson scored 5 points and Lyons getting 4 points including a trifecta. Sweeney had 4 of Green’s 9 points in the quarter.

Green was forced to foul in the fourth quarter but the Lady Vikings converted 9-of-12 free throws including Morgan Lyons who was 5-of-6, Desiree Simpson 2-for-2 and Thomson who was 2-for-4.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points in the quarter.

“We went 9-for-12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and that was clutch. We did a nice job of closing the game out. I can’t say enough about our effort. It was awesome,” said Pierce.

Symmes Valley plays Portsmouth Notre Dame Wednesday and visits New Boston on Thursday.

Green 8 12 9 19 = 48

Sym. Valley 16 16 13 16 = 61

GREEN (NA): Kasey Kimbler 5 2 4-6 20, Kimberly Brown 1 1 1-2 6, Kami Sweeney 5 0 0-1 10, Charlie Blevins 0 0 1-2 1, Anna Knapp 3 0 3-7 9, Brelan Baldridge 1 0 0-0 2, Kaylee Christian 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Brady 0 0 0-0 0, Lori Brown 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3 9-18 48. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Kimbler.

SYMMES VALLEY (8-5, 7-1): Jenna Malone 3 0 1-2 7, Morgan Lyons 1 1 7-10 12, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Desiree Simpson 1 1 2-2 7, Kylee Thompson 7 3 3-6 26, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 1-2 3, Alison Klaiber 1 0 0-0 2, Spring Ross 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 21-61 14-22 61. 3-pt goals: 5-12. Rebounds: 27 (Simpson 13, Ross 5, Malone 4). Assists: 13 (Malone 5, Lyons 3). Steals: 18 (Lyons 4, Simpson 4, Thompson 4). Turnovers: 14. Blocks: 7 (Ross 2, Simpson 2). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.