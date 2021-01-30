Meeting set to discuss State Route 93 roundabout project

Will take place online and via phone on Feb. 9

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission are inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting on Feb. 9 to present transportation studies for Lawrence County and the City of Ironton.

The studies are identifying short-term and long-term solutions that will address safety on U.S. Route 52 and State Route 7 throughout Lawrence County and specifically an improvement to the U.S. Route 52 and State Route 93 (Park Avenue) interchange within the City of Ironton.

The purpose of the study and improvement is to address and improve safety issues. The proposed improvement on the U.S. Route 52 and State Route 93 interchange will remove existing traffic signals on each of the ramp intersections and replace them with single lane roundabouts.

ODOT says roundabouts are designed to be safer and more efficient than a traditional intersection, with the geometry of the design creating a low speed (20-30mph) environment inside the circulatory roadway, as well as at the entry and exit locations.

The geometry also prevents high angle crashes such as “T-bone” and left turn angle crashes. Lower angle, low speed crashes tend to be less severe than higher angle, high speed crashes.

ODOT is seeking public input regarding these proposed projects and impacts and said will explain the overall project and potential impacts in the meeting, as well as answer questions and receive input.

The meeting is taking place virtually, in order to comply with Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines regarding limiting social gatherings in response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation is set for 5 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting https://publicinput.com/P8162. An option is also available to listen via phone by calling 855-925-2801 and entering meeting code 8205.