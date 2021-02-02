Helen Beaty

Helen Paulette (McDowell) Beaty, 77, of South Point, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home in South Point.

She is survived by her husband, James Beaty.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation will be conducted from 11 a.m.–noon on Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.