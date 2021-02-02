February 2, 2021

  • 32°

Helen Beaty

By Obituaries

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Helen Beaty

Helen Paulette (McDowell) Beaty, 77, of South Point, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home in South Point.

She is survived by her husband, James Beaty.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation will be conducted from 11 a.m.–noon on Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business