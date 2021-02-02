Helen Beaty
Helen Beaty
Helen Paulette (McDowell) Beaty, 77, of South Point, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home in South Point.
She is survived by her husband, James Beaty.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation will be conducted from 11 a.m.–noon on Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Robert Rice
Robert Rice Robert Lee Rice, 48, of South Pont, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington,... read more