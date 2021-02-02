Maybell Criswell

Maybell Frances Criswell, 96, passed away peacefully at Heartland Manor in South Point, on Jan. 31, 2021.

Maybell was the daughter of Floyd and Audra Strait Cremeens, who preceded her in death.

Maybell loved the Lord and lived her life according to his teachings. Maybell was active in organizing a youth group at Waterloo United Methodist Church and Flagsprings Methodist Church.

Maybell lived many years in Waterloo, until later moving to Ironton.

Later in life, Maybell started writing poems which were published in the Ironton Tribune. Maybell attended Waterloo High School.

Also preceding her in death was her husband of 49 years, Melwood Criswell; and two brothers, Ray Cremeens and James (Jimmy) Cremeens.

Maybell leaves behind two children, Shirley Reiter and Gary (Janice) Criswell, both of South Point.

Maybell was a loving grandmother to five grandsons, James Russell Shepherd, Joey Mel Shepherd, Jeremiah Tyler Johnson, Christopher Shawn Criswell and Michael Jaye Criswell; five great grandson, James Shepherd, Corey Shepherd, Brennen Criswell, Keenan Criswell and Triston Criswell; and two great granddaughters, Zephrah Hall and Ariel Criswell.

There will be no visitation and private family services will be at Flagsprings Cemetery. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Waterloo United Methodist Church, 4104 County Road 210, Waterloo, Ohio 45688 in Maybell’s honor.

To make online condolences to the Criswell family visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.