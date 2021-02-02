Pamela Gibbs

July 17, 1953– Jan. 31, 2021

Pamela Susette (Bond) Gibbs, 67, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born July 17, 1953 to the late Lawrence and Betty (Abner) Bond.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Danny Gibbs, who passed away May 8, 2020.

Pamela was a Rock Hill High School graduate and enjoyed reading her Bible. She was a member of Church of Christ in Ironton.

Pamela enjoyed listening to gospel music and watching westerns.

She greatly enjoyed the company of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Cecil.

Pamela is survived by a son, Dan (Holly) Gibbs, of Ironton; two daughters, Jenny Gibbs and Candise Gibbs, both of Ironton; a sister, Mary Bailey, of Ironton; two brothers, Phillip (Tanya) Bond and Eddie Bond, both of Ironton; two grandsons, Austin Gibbs and Trace Akers and a granddaughter, Tiffany Akers, all of Ironton.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Dixon Cemetery in West Wood, Kentucky.

To make condolences to the Gibbs family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.