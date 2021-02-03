Gregory Brinegar
Gregory Eugene Brinegar, 57, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
