Linda Wiley

Linda Jane Wiley, 77, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband Ezra Wiley.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Rev. Bill Flannery officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.